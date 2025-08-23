Govinda looks unfazed, blows kisses in 1st appearance amid rumours of divorce with Sunita Ahuja. Watch

On Friday, there were reports that Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, had filed for divorce from him, though they both remained mum on the matter. Later that evening, the paparazzi spotted Govinda at the Mumbai airport looking nonchalant at the news swirling around about him. Take a look. Govinda was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening.

Govinda blows kisses, waves amid divorce rumours

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Govinda can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit paired with sunglasses. The actor smiled for the cameras, waved, and even blew kisses as he posed for pictures. He was accompanied by his team and seemed in no hurry to escape the media personnel present there. After posing for a few pictures, Govinda made his way inside the airport. A few fans could also be seen noticing his presence, but looking hesitant to approach him, while others recorded him on their phones.

Rumours of divorce with Sunita Ahuja

On Friday, Hauterrfly reported that Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda in the Bandra Family Court on 5 December 2024. They reported that she had filed the divorce papers under grounds of ‘cruelty, adultery and desertion’. Govinda reportedly did not appear in court until a show cause notice was issued in May this year. The couple has reportedly been working things out since June through court-mandated counselling. Rumours of the couple’s divorce have been swirling on and off again for a while now. The report did not have confirmation from Govinda, Sunita or their lawyers on this.

Govinda and Sunita married on 11 March 1987, but their marriage wasn’t made public until four years later. They have two children: a daughter named Narmada, aka Tina, and a son named Yashvardhan. They also had a daughter who was born prematurely and died three months later. Recently, Sunita mentioned in a Vlog that she had a difficult year and prayed to Goddess Kali that whoever tries to harm her marriage is punished. Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.