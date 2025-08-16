‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare’: Govinda's wife Sunita cries in her 1st vlog, talks about having a difficult year

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has shared her first-ever video as she entered the world of vlogging. Taking to her YouTube channel, Sunita shared an over 20-minute-long video in which she travelled to Chandigarh from Mumbai to visit the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples. Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been married for over 38 years.

Sunita calls Govinda ‘sirf mera pati’

The video started with Sunita stepping out of her car at the airport, telling her fans that while celebrities call the paparazzi, she doesn't need that, as she is already famous. She then called herself "internet queen". When a person said Govinda was in the news, she laughed and replied, "Sunita ka pati hai na? Usko chana hi padega news mein (He is Sunita's husband, right? He has to be there in the news)." She then said, "Woh mera pati hai mera sirf mera (He is my husband)."

Sunita says the past year was difficult for her

Sunita said that the past year was difficult for her. "Pata nahi kitne logo ne kya kya bakwas kiya mere baare mein, family k baare mein (Don't know so many people have spoken whatnot about me, my family)."

In the flight, Sunita bought a box of poha (snack) at ₹500. She expressed her shock, saying that she could have bought five kilos of the poha from her home. After reaching her hotel, she introduced her "beta (son) Mukesh, who has been with her family since he was 14 years old.

Govinda's 1st gift to Sunita, how he compliments her

She also talked about the first gift she received from Govinda-- a saree from Mysore that she has kept till today. When her staff asked how Govinda compliments, Sunita replied, "Aare Sona kitni achi lagrahi hai tu. Mahalakshmi lagti ho, mera beta (You look so nice. You look like Mahalakshmi, my baby)."

Sunita cries inside temple, talks about Govinda

At first, she visited the Maa Mahakali Temple, for which she had to travel by motorcycle. She said it was the first time she was riding pillion on a motorcycle. At the temple, a person asked her why she prayed to the goddess for the first time.

At this, Sunita broke down and said, "When I met Govinda, I prayed that I get married to him and that my life goes well." She added, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai (Whoever tries to break my home…whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else)."

Sunita on experiencing paranormal activity

Sunita also talked about facing a paranormal activity when she felt somebody push her from behind. She said that it was a "tantra," and she prayed that the person face something like this, too. After this, she visited a liquor store and bought alcohol bottles. Sunita clarified that she bought them to offer to God in her next temple visit. Next, she visited the Kal Bhairav temple and told her fans not to cause pain to dogs as it is the vehicle of the god.

Sunita shares fun time with her ‘son’ Mukesh

The video ended with Sunita and Mukesh having a fun banter. While Mukesh said that he would want to stay back, Sunita teased him and left. She ran after her asking who would feed him if he stayed back. Sunita captioned the post, "Aab mein paise chapugi (Now I'll earn money)."

About Govinda and Sunita

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce.

Speaking with ABP, Sunita has responded to the divorce rumours. Sunita had said, “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge” (Whether it’s positive or negative… I know it’s positive. I think people are like dogs — they will bark)."