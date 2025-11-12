Govinda rushed to Mumbai hospital after losing consciousness, a day after visiting ailing Dharmendra

Actor Govinda was on Wednesday rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai. As per news agency PTI, Govinda was hospitalised after losing consciousness. Govinda is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.

Govinda admitted to Mumbai hospital

As per an India Today report, Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal said that the actor had been experiencing discomfort before being rushed to the emergency department. Giving an update on Govinda's health, he said, “He was feeling disoriented. All tests are done, and we are now awaiting reports and opinion of neuro consultation. He is stable now."

Govinda's hospitalisation comes just a day after he visited actor Dharmendra, who is recovering in the Breach Candy Hospital. In a video, he was seen exiting the hospital with a grim expression on his face.

When Govinda was hospitalised after bullet injury

This is the second time that Govinda has been hospitalised within a year. The actor met with an accident on October 1, last year, after which he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. His licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee.

The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged

Govinda was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident. The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

He greeted media persons and fans with folded hands. "I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," he told reporters waiting outside his home.

Govinda's career

The actor rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with films such as Ilzaam (1986), Love 86 (1986) and Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna (1994). His collaborations with directors like David Dhawan resulted in hits like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner.

Beyond comedy, Govinda has also delivered memorable performances in more serious or dramatic roles, showcasing his versatility in his more than 3 decades of career. His last film was Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.