Govinda turns off comments on new song Mere Naal, nephew Krushna Abhishek reacts to him being trolled

Govinda dropped his new single, Mere Naal, on Thursday. However, he has turned off the comments on the YouTube video. This comes after his recent music video, Hello, was massively trolled online. He disabled comments on that as well.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek reacted to the criticism and told Bollywood Life, “For me, he will always be Hero No 1.” The two have not been on talking terms for years, with things escalating after Krushna opted out of the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show last year, featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

On the occasion of Lohri, Govinda shared the audio of Mere Naal on YouTube and wrote, “Hi guys, I am presenting my new track, ‘MERE NAAL’. I hope you all will love it and dance on it this Lohri!”

The music video of Hello was widely panned on social media, with comments like, “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s.” One Instagram user wrote, “Going from bad to worse. With so much acting talent, this guy has lost insight.”

After his last few attempts at an acting comeback were not so warmly received, Govinda recently turned singer and has been sharing songs on his YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. He started his second innings in the music industry with the song, Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa, in November last year. His other recent songs include Chashma Chadha Ke and Hello.

Govinda released his first album, Govinda, in 1998. His second album, Gori Tere Naina, came out in 2013. He also turned lyricist for the latter.

In 1986, Govinda made his Bollywood debut with Ilzaam. In the subsequent years, he gained popularity with his comic roles in films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Saajan Chale Sasural. He was last seen on the big screen in a double role in the unanimously panned Rangeela Raja.

