Govinda warns fans against fake meet and greet event in Lucknow, says ‘false news’

Govinda has warned fans against a fake advert that claims that fans will get a chance to meet the actor at a Lucknow event. He shared the poster of the fake event on his Instagram Stories and clarified that it is “false news”.

The poster advertised an event scheduled to be held in Lucknow on December 20. Organised by what appears to be a production label, the event, as per the fake poster, offers the ‘golden opportunity’ to meet Govinda and also share a meal with him. The fake advert also mentions ticket booking details.

Govinda shared the poster on his Instagram Stories on Saturday and simply wrote, “False news!”.

Govinda recently came up with a new song, which he wrote and sang as well. The actor featured in the music video for the song titled Tip Tip Paani Barsa. Speaking about it, Govinda had said in a press statement last week, “I have ensured that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings each time."

He added, "The global disruption took online viewership to unprecedented heights and I believe this is the best way I reach out to my fans – who can now watch me any time, anywhere, and on any device.”

Recently, Govinda promoted his new song on Ranveer Singh's TV show, The Big Picture. He was accompanied by his entire family - wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja for the visit. On the show, Govinda and Ranveer also performed to the song together.

Sharing her images with Ranveer and Govinda, Sunita wrote on her Instagram page, “Had a great time yesterday on Ranveer Singh show last night.” Their daughter Tina Ahuja also shared pictures from their visit and wrote on Instagram, “Pouts, Winks and all Smiles on the sets of #TheBigPicture #funtimes #love.”

