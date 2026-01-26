‘Grateful for the journey’: Rishabh Sawhney reflects on two years of Fighter
As Fighter completes two years, Rishabh Sawhney marked the milestone with a deeply moving reflection on gratitude, belief, and the journey that changed his life.
“This story is about gratitude and a little bit of magic,” Rishabh shared, dedicating his words to every outsider who believes that making it to the big screen is impossible. Acknowledging filmmaker Siddharth Anand as that guiding force, he wrote, “@s1danand, you’ve been that person for me.”
Looking back, Rishabh recalled how what seemed like just another audition call turned into the most defining chapter of his life. That audition led to a long, meaningful conversation with Siddharth Anand — one that culminated in him being cast as the antagonist in Fighter. The experience, he says, taught him far more than performance alone.
From observing filmmaking at its highest level to learning leadership and composure under pressure, Rishabh describes the journey as transformative. “The whole experience of working with him and just getting to observe him do his magic taught me so much about films, leadership, and how to be calm even in the most stressful environment,” he shared, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity, trust, and learning.
He also acknowledged the impact of working closely with Hrithik Roshan, noting how it reshaped his understanding of true stardom, while the early belief shown by casting director Mukesh Chhabra gave him the confidence to fully own his journey.
What stands out most is the generosity and humility with which Rishabh shares his success. Breaking the stereotype often associated with on-screen antagonists, he emerges as grounded, reflective, and deeply encouraging. His message to fellow dreamers is simple yet powerful: “Go for it. Relentlessly. Without doubting yourself for a second. Everything is possible if you believe.”
