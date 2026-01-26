‘Grateful for the journey’: Rishabh Sawhney reflects on two years of Fighter

As Fighter completes two years, Rishabh Sawhney marked the milestone with a deeply moving reflection on gratitude, belief, and the journey that changed his life. Rishabh emphasizes humility and encourages dreamers to believe in their potential, illustrating how a single audition reshaped his understanding of stardom and leadership in filmmaking.

“This story is about gratitude and a little bit of magic,” Rishabh shared, dedicating his words to every outsider who believes that making it to the big screen is impossible. Acknowledging filmmaker Siddharth Anand as that guiding force, he wrote, “@s1danand, you’ve been that person for me.”

Looking back, Rishabh recalled how what seemed like just another audition call turned into the most defining chapter of his life. That audition led to a long, meaningful conversation with Siddharth Anand — one that culminated in him being cast as the antagonist in Fighter. The experience, he says, taught him far more than performance alone.

From observing filmmaking at its highest level to learning leadership and composure under pressure, Rishabh describes the journey as transformative. “The whole experience of working with him and just getting to observe him do his magic taught me so much about films, leadership, and how to be calm even in the most stressful environment,” he shared, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity, trust, and learning.