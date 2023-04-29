Gulshan Devaiah fan says he deserves Filmfare award for Badhaai Do, actor shares a joke

Gulshan Devaiah has said that he does not care much about winning or not winning awards. He was responding to a tweet that said Gulshan deserved to win the Best Supporting Actor award for his act in Badhaai Do at a recently held awards function. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri spread news about his refusal to be a part of Filmfare Awards even via WhatsApp, Gulshan Devaiah tweets) Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah in a still from Badhaai Do.

Gulshan wrote, “Speech: Thank you for that feeling, I’m grateful but … please don’t misunderstand me .. I don’t really mean to take a sh*t on awards because a lot of really good people I know get a sense of achievement, appreciation & career satisfaction from receiving awards, but personally, I don’t really care much for winning or not winning an award. I fantasised since childhood about being in movies..that’s it..not winning awards or being in adverts etc.”

He added, “I absolutely don’t mean to make myself look better or superior to others here, but I genuinely don’t have any attraction to winning awards but whenever I win one, I take it as an opportunity to show gratitude to people who gave me good opportunities, appreciate me, my craft & to crack some jokes in the thank you speech. Here’s the joke: Maybe I should WhatsApp this to my contacts list.”

In the comment section of his post, Gulshan also replied to a Twitter user appreciating the nominations for Filmfare Awards this year. “Awards are in principle more than just cool choices..I’m so happy Sheeba won, she was terrific.. always has been,” the actor wrote.

Gulshan was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Filmfare Award this year. The award went to Anil Kapoor for his performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Badhaai Do bagged a few awards at the award, including the Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Rajkummar Rao) , Best Female Actor in Supporting Role (Sheeba Chaddha) and Best Story and Best Screenplay.

Gulshan will soon be seen in Reema Kagti's Dahaad alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah. The series is set for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. He also has 8AM alongside Sayyami Kher. The film is directed by Raj R and is slated for a theatrical release on May 19.

