Gulshan Grover says ‘chotte bhai’ Ranveer Singh praised his performance in Sooryavanshi: 'Badman is back'

Gulshan Grover received praises from Ranveer Singh for his performance in Sooyavanshi. The actor, popularly known as the Bad Man, took to Twitter and revealed he met Ranveer at Akshay Kumar's home recently.

Calling him ‘chotte bhai’, Gulshan said, “Thanx chotte bhai @RanveerOfficial for conveying you Love my acting in #Sooryavanshi ‘Badman is back..your intense eyes and that Voice.I love confrontation scenes of you and Akshay sir’ meeting you today at brother Akki’s @akshaykumar home and these comments will remain with me!”

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is a part of the filmmaker's cop universe. It also features Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise and Ranveer's Simmba. Both the actors have cameos in the Sooryavanshi as well.

The film was slated to released in March 2020. However, shortly before its release, the Covid-19 induced lockdown was announced, delaying the release indefinitely. "The very first thought in my mind post the decision (of delaying the release), was the safety of the viewers. We are also one of them, and would have to go to theatres to promote the film. It was a very good decision therefore. But for the film to get postponed exactly a year after last March, is very heartbreaking,” Gulshan Grover told Hindustan Times in April this year. “Looking at this situation, it seems theatres will not open soon. Even if they do, the public will not come back so soon,” he added.

While Rohit is yet to announce a new release date for Sooryavanshi, Akshay recently returned to the theatres with BellBottom. The spy-thriller was released last month and became the first major Bollywood film to release after theatres reopened post the severe second wave of the pandemic.

The film also starred Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film witnessed a box office collection of ₹12 crore by the end of its first weekend.