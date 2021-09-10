Akshay Kumar leaves for the UK with Twinkle Khanna, Nitara and Aarav in tow, see pics

Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children, Aarav and Nitara, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon. Although the family hasn't revealed details of their destination, news reports suggested the actor was returning to the United Kingdom, to resume work.

At the airport, Akshay dressed in an all-black ensemble. The actor obliged the paparazzi at the airport before he folded his hands, thanked them and proceeded to the entrance. Twinkle made her way inside while Nitara held her hand. The paparazzi also spotted Akshay and Twinkle's son Aarav.

Akshay Kumar is reportedly returning to the UK with his family to wrap up the shoot of his upcoming film. (Varinder Chawla)

The family was photographed at the airport two days after Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, died. On Wednesday, Akshay took to his social media handles and shared the news of her death. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he wrote. The actor had previously revealed that she was unwell and was admitted to a hospital.

On Thursday, his 54th birthday, Akshay shared a picture with his mother and wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

Akshay was shooting for his upcoming film titled Cinderella in London. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. He had also attended a screening of his spy-thriller BellBottom with Twinkle in London.

Besides Cinderella, Akshay has a slew of films in the pipeline. These include Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.