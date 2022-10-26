Gulshan Grover says Saif Ali Khan watches his films, copies look: 'Sochta hoga, daari kaise lagau, kajal lagalu?'

Actor Gulshan Grover has said that Suniel Shetty and Saif Ali Khan copy his looks and watch his films before essaying negative roles. In a new interview, Gulshan was asked about his favourite new-age villain. He also joked that he has lost projects because three of his 'closest friends' – Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty, started playing negative characters. (Also Read | Gulshan Grover says production houses, Mukesh Chhabra 'have decided' not to cast veteran actors)

Gulshan has featured in many films over the last few decades. He was seen in Rocky, Sadma, Sohni Mahiwal, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Kurbaan, Anari, Raja Babu, Mohra, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hera Pheri, Kaun Kitne Paani Mein, Sadak 2, Sooryavanshi among many others.

In an interview with Zoom, Gulshan was asked if he wanted options, for his favourite new-age villain, to pick from. He replied, "Nahi mujhe pata hai, main batadeta hu (No, I know, I'll tell you). All these people watch my films and try and go in the studio and do their work. So, kaun favourite hosakta hai (Who can be a favourite)? The best villain in the business has ever been and will ever be is called the Bad Man."Gulshan added that Jackie, Sanjay and Suniel, 'mera role yeh karne lag gaye (they started doing my roles)'.

He added, "Saif Ali (Khan) ke ghar pe toh 100 picturein hongi meri. Roz meri picture nikaal ke sochta hoga, daari kaise lagau, aakh me kajal lagalu, kya karu? Suniel Shetty ne toh ek Gulshan Grover section banaya hai, library aur photos ka. Aalim (Haakim) ke paas jaate hai. Aalim ke paas toh ek puri scrapbook hogi. Woh khud jaake dekhke aata hai (movies) aur inko nahi batata hai ki Gulshan Grover se copy karraha hu. (Saif Ali Khan's house will have my 100 films. He goes through them every day and wonders, 'How should I style my beard? Should go for kohl-rimmed eyes? What should I do?' Suniel Shetty has even created a Gulshan Grover section of library and photos. They all go to (celebrity hairstylist) Aalim Hakim must have a complete scrapbook of my looks. He himself watches my films for inspiration but does not tell them that he is copying from Gulshan Grover.)."

Gulshan Grover was recently seen in his first short film titled Baj Gai Seeti with Manu Risha Chadda. Released on Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, Baj Gai Seeti chronicles a night in the lives of two thieves contemplating ‘retirement’ and looking for a last big haul.

He will also be seen in Indian 2, an upcoming Tamil film directed by S Shankar. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, and Bobby Simha.

