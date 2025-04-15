Hania Aamir is wasting her time in ‘India ki PR’: Pakistani actor Nadia Khan

Nadia Khan criticises Hania Aamir's India focus

During a conversation with the host on the show, Kya Drama Hai With Mukarram Kaleem, Nadia spoke about Hania Aamir's focus on India. A video of the same has surfaced on Instagram.

“Time waste kar rahi hai Hania... Yeh jo India ki PR ho rahi hai. She is wasting her time... because past mein hum dekh chuke hai... (Hania is wasting her time with this India PR. We've seen it all before),” Nadia says, hinting at the unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following political disputes between the two countries.

Nadia continues, “Sunna hai jo woh movie kar rahi hai Diljit ke saath.... woh abhi se shuru hogaya ke bhai ban karo usse. Yeh itna time waste karne ke bajaye kahin aur lagaein.. Yeh networking ka koi fayda nahi hai (It's pointless that she's doing a movie with Diljit... there are already calls for a ban on it. Instead of wasting so much time on this, she should focus elsewhere. There's no benefit to this networking)."

About Hania’s bond with India

Hania often makes headlines for her bond with Indian artists. Last month, Diljit’s photos came with a hint at a new collaboration with Hania. Diljit shared a few photos on Instagram, showcasing his stylish look in black trousers, a hoodie, a red jacket, and a red-and-white cap. Along with these, he also shared a scenic view featuring tall trees, a serene lake, and a forest. Later, Hania Aamir posted a picture from a similar location on her Instagram story, captioning it, “What in the evermore is this”. Social media users were quick to spot similarities in the locations, sparking speculation that Diljit and Hania might be working together on a new project in the UK. Earlier, Hania attended Diljit’s Dil-Luminati concert in London, where the singer invited her on stage after spotting her in the audience.

There have been several rumours around Badshah dating Hania. Last year, in a new interaction at Sahitya AajTak 2024, Badshah addressed these rumours and denied them. He said, “Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe”. Recently, she recreated her Om Shanti Om moment, and even won hearts with her moves on Ding Dong Dole.