Who is Badshah's rumoured GF Hania Aamir? More about the dimpled beauty spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

During his London concert on October 4, Diljit Dosanjh invited a gorgeous guest on the stage leading to a memorable performance on his hit song Lover. As speculation spirals, we're here to put them to rest. The dimpled beauty on stage with Diljit was Hania Aamir, a prominent Pakistani actor who has recently gained attention for her interactions with popular artists like Diljit and Badshah. The moment between the two quickly went viral, showcasing the camaraderie between the two artists. Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh

Hania's admiration for Diljit is well-documented — she's been seen enthusiastically engaging with his music on social media, including lip-syncing to his song Mombattiye. Beyond her musical interests, Hania has made a significant mark in the realm of television, particularly within Indian households.

Her acting career

She is widely recognised for her roles in popular Pakistani dramas such as Dilruba, Titli, Ishqiya, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. She began her acting career with the comedy film Janaan (2016). Her portrayal of Hala in the hit series Mere Humsafar has resonated deeply with audiences, further establishing her as a household name. Additionally, her latest project Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which features her alongside Fahadh Mustafa, has received acclaim for its engaging story-line and performances, gaining viewership not only in Pakistan but also in Bangladesh, Turkey and India.

Relationship with Badshah

Her affection for Punjabi music is evident since she has also made headlines for a spontaneous performance with Badshah through a BTS clip in Dubai, sparking dating rumours. Addressing these rumours of her romantic involvement with Badshah, Hania has candidly discussed their friendship in interviews. “'I think Badshah commented on your post'. I said, 'Really?' and then I looked at it. He had dm'ed me so we just spoke a little bit. Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a really nice person and he is just so real. I think that's one thing that's common and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would inquire, 'What's wrong, what happened? So that also happens,” she said, emphasising that they share a real bond beyond the rumours.

Socio-political issues

Hania is also vocal about socio-political issues affecting the Indian-Pakistani artistic community. Following the release of the trailer for the film Fighter, which sparked controversy for its perceived anti-Pakistan sentiment, she expressed her disappointment.

In a story, Hania lamented the actions of artists who perpetuate division rather than fostering understanding through their work. She advocates for unity in the arts and believes in the power of cinema to bridge cultural gaps.