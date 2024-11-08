Hansal Mehta assures angry fans Netflix will upload The Buckingham Murders' original language version soon

Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor as a UK cop, has premiered on Netflix India today on November 8, a couple of months after its theatrical release. The film was originally released in two versions – Hinglish (80% dialogues in English and 20% dialogues in Hindi) and a dubbed Hindi version. However, Netflix India users are able to access only the dubbed Hindi version on the platform. (Also Read – OTT releases to watch this week: Citadel Honey Bunny, Vijay 69, The Buckingham Murders, Devara Part 1, and more) Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders releases on Netflix India

Angry Twitter users complain

Several X users took to the microblogging website to flag that The Buckingham Murders is available only in the Hindi dubbed version and not in the original Hinglish version. X user @Sethumadhavan wrote on late Thursday night moments after the film went live on Netflix India, “Hi @mehtahansal why isn't @NetflixIndia having the Hingliah version of #TheBuckinghamMurders? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial..... sigh!”

Hansal was quick to respond. “Just saw that Sethu. It is ridiculous not to have the film’s original version on the service. Have alerted @NetflixIndia about it. Hopefully this is rectified soon enough,” the filmmaker wrote.

Several other X users continued to rant about the missing Hinglish version. Another user posted on Friday afternoon, “I started watching #TheBukinghamMurders but the hindi dubbing is so bad I couldn’t go beyond a few mins. Dear @mehtahansal was the movie shot in English? Why isn’t @NetflixIndia showing us the original version? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial.”

Hansal responded to the tweet by sharing a screenshot of the Netflix India user interface, which claims that the original audio of the title is coming soon. He wrote alongside, “Due to a technical error on the service @NetflixIndia will be uploading the original language version in a few hours. Thank you for your patience. And yes it can be quite irritating to watch a dubbed version of the film. Apologies.”

About The Buckingham Murders

The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It marks Kareena's debut as a producer, and is co-produced by Hansal and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.