Hansal Mehta questions the need for ‘generic’ promotions for films nowadays: ‘Same actors answer the same 10 questions’

Hansal Mehta often takes to his X account to share his thoughts on the films he has watched, any particular incident, or even interact with fans and users on the platform. On Friday, the filmmaker posed a question on the need for doing extensive promotional campaigns for films and series. (Also read: Hansal Mehta reviews Brad Pitt's F1: Calls it ‘same drug, different packaging’ that wasted Javier Bardem) Hansal Mehta has commented on the trend of film promotions.

What Hansal said

Hansal began his note by saying, “Do these generic, template promotions for films and series actually work? Do they make people watch? Do they make the film/series any better? Or do they simply sustain an ecosystem built on illusion—PR agencies, costume designers, event planners, influencers, sponsors, red carpets, press conferences, paid ‘reviews’, social media fluff. It all looks like success. It feels like popularity. But is it? Shouldn’t a good trailer stir curiosity? Shouldn’t compelling promo units and—most importantly—a good film or series be enough?”

‘What’s the best way to promote a story today?’

He went on to add, “Instead, we’re stuck watching the same actors answer the same 10 questions on the same podcasts in the same studios, flying from one city to another, chasing a perception. This isn’t a rant—it’s a question: What’s the best way to promote a story today without becoming part of a machinery that serves neither the art nor the artist?”

Although he did not take any names in particular, in recent times, films like Thug Life, Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino have been in the limelight for their extensive promotional coverage.

Hansal is a National Award-winning filmmaker behind films like Shahid, Citylights, and The Buckingham Murders. He launched his own production house, True Story Films, with producer Sahil Saigal, earlier this year.