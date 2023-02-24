Hansika Motwani reacts to claims of marrying best friend's ex-husband: 'Are baap re...'

Hansika Motwani recently addressed reports about marrying her alleged best friend's ex-husband Sohael Khaturiya. Hansika married Sohael in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace of Jaipur. The two announced their engagement in November last year. Talking about how she met Sohael, Hansika called him her ‘best friend’ in a new interview. Also read: Hansika Motwani addresses getting blamed for breaking her husband's first marriage

Hansika and Sohael's wedding was turned into a show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, in which they open up about their relationship, wedding ceremony and more burning questions about them. Earlier in an episode, Hansika touched upon some allegations made against her as rumours of her breaking Sohael's first marriage surfaced online, ahead of their D-day.

Now Hansika Motwani shared how she met Sohael, contrary to reports, and told GoodTimes, “The whole narrative media written--best friend, this friend and all…I was like ‘are baap re (oh my God)’.” When the anchor mentioned reports of Hansika attending Sohael's first wedding, the actor quickly added, “No, but he is my brother's best friend. He's always been around us.”

“I think I have said this in the series too--ye tha andekha, anjana sa…iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always with me)'. So, he was always around me. I think we both have dated other individuals, when we were around each other. He was my brother's best friend and then eventually we became best friends and that's how it started. There was a time when I used to tell people, they say ‘marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, you will be comfortable’. I used to say ‘yeh sab jhoot bolte hai. Aisa kuch nahi hota hai (This is a myth, people lie to you)’. And, when it happened to me I was like ‘I want to take back my words' because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed,” Hansika added.

After Hansika announced her engagement with Sohael, reports of social media hinted about Sohael's first marriage with one Rinky. Reportedly, Rinky was best friends with Hansika who also attended her wedding with Sohael a few years ago. Sohael had said in an episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

The show premiered on February 10. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Hansika was last seen in the Tamil film Maha last year.

