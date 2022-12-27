Hansika Motwani rides around Budapest on e-scooter during Europe honeymoon with Sohael Kathuriya. Watch

Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Kathuria are in Europe for their honeymoon. After sharing pictures and videos on Instagram Stories from their Christmas celebrations in Vienna, Hansika shared a glimpse of their trip to Budapest. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself riding an e-scooter in the Hungarian capital. Also read: Sohael Kathuriya shares wedding pic with Hansika Motwani

Hansika was seen in brown overcoat, blue denims, black boots and dark sunglasses as she showed off her riding skills in the clip she shared on her Instagram Stories. As the actor rode an e-scooter, the title track of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dhoom played. Hansika was seen laughing and looking into the camera during her scooter ride. She also looked around to soak in the views of river Danube. The Hungarian National Assembly, a notable landmark of Hungary, and a popular tourist destination in Budapest, was also seen in the video. Hansika also shared some solo photos from the outing. She also re-shared a photo of herself and Sohael laughing during their latest outing, which was shared by him on Instagram Stories.

Recently, Hansika shared many photos and videos from her Christmas festivities in Vienna with Sohael. In one of the photos, Hansika was seen posing with Santa Claus, while making a funny face. The actor also gave a glimpse of a lit-up Christmas tree in the middle of a bustling street. Further sharing pictures from her Christmassy honeymoon with Sohael, Hansika had re-shared his Instagram Stories from their outing during the day.

Hansika was a teenager, when she made her film debut as a lead actor with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu movie Desamuduru. She was last seen in the Tamil thriller Maha. Hansika, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films, had tied the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuria in a dreamy wedding ceremony that took place in Rajasthan on December 4. Last month, she had shared pictures from the day Sohael proposed to her in Paris. A few days ago, Hansika had revisited the day and shared her photos on Instagram with the caption, “L'amour (love)."

