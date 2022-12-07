Sohael Kathuriya shares wedding pic with Hansika Motwani, says '“True love is never blind...'

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur on Sunday. Sohael has now shared an unseen close up picture with Hansika from their wedding photo shoot. He shared a few romantic quotes along with the photo. Also read: Hansika Motwani shares first official pics from lavish wedding with Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur. See here

The picture shows Hansika in her red bridal lehenga and Sohael in a white sherwani and turban. He has his hands around her as he embraces her during their wedding photo shoot.

The caption consisted of a few quotes from various poets and writers. It read: “Whatever our souls are made of, her and mine are the same.” “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” “True love is never blind, but rather brings an added light.” @ihansika #nowandforever #weddingmood."

Sohael Kathuriya posted a picture with Hansika Motwani.

The couple got married at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The grand wedding was preceded by a haldi and mehendi ceremony, a cocktail bash and a Sufi night. They were spotted arriving back in Mumbai on Tuesday. They walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. While Hansika was in a dark pink suit, Sohael was in a pink kurta and white pyjama.

Hansika began her career as a child artist with TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karishma Kaa Karishma and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.

She was still a teenager when she made her film debut as a lead actor with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu directorial Desamuduru. She has starred in several Tamil and Telugu-language films since then. She was last seen in Tamil crime thriller Maha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON