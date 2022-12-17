Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: See his five adorable moments with wife Genelia D'Souza

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh just rang in his 44th birthday. The actor has won hearts over the years by making audiences fall in love with his comic timing and playful charm over the past two decades. (Also read: Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: See her best family pics with Saif Ali Khan, Karishma, Taimur, Jehangir and others)

Besides his phenomenal acting chops, the Heyy Babyy actor also entertained his fans through adorable videos on his Instagram alongside his wife Genelia D'Souza. From pulling her leg in a gym to dance routines with her, let's take a look at five of the cutest moments shared between the duo.

In this hilariously cute video, Genelia shares a joke with Riteish. "There was a couple, and the wife had a very quiet demeanour," she said, to which Riteish already started laughing. Genelia's pissed-off look at the end and the realization of Riteish that he went wrong showed a very relatable husband-wife relationship in a funny manner.

On Diwali, the Dhamaal actor showed off his muscle power as he dragged around gym equipment with a rope. However, the twist of the video came about when Genelia was also spotted being dragged alongside as she danced in a goofy manner.

"Jo aati to mere kandhe tak bhi nahi, par chadhi mere sar par rehti hai" (Who doesn't even measure up to my shoulder, but always stays above my head), was the chuckle-worthy statement said in a voiceover that ran behind a cute video of himself and his wife on a beach.

Captioned "jab apni hi beewi se pyaar ho jaaye" (when you fall in love with your own wife), Riteish shared a video where he was seen making hilarious expressions as he lip-synced to a joke. In reaction, Genelia pounced upon him for an adorable hug.

The Bollywood duo were cute, romantic and funny at the same time in this video captioned 'Stay !!!', which was aptly overlayed to the similarly titled song by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. The highlight of the video was Riteish dancing in various outfits, with Genelia joining him at the end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON