IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy Holi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kiss and cuddle, are drenched in colours of love. See pics
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are drenched in colours of love.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are drenched in colours of love.
bollywood

Happy Holi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kiss and cuddle, are drenched in colours of love. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent their Holi kissing and cuddling. She shared romantic pictures with him on Instagram. Check them out.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:09 PM IST

Holi is also often called the most romantic festival and Shahid Kapoor is proving it too. On Monday, he shared a video with his wife, Mira Rajput, showing them covered up in colours of Holi and enjoying some sweet kisses.

The video is a collection of pictures, all showing Shahid cuddling with his wife, giving her kisses on her cheek. Both of them have multiple shades of gulaal on their faces. While Shahid is seen in a white shirt, Mira is wearing a tie-dye outfit.


Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Happy Holi." Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter left a heart emoji on his post. Shahid's co-star Raashi Khanna wrote, "So cute!"

Recently, Mira hopped on to her Instagram account and shared a short clip that saw the husband-wife duo participating in the Gravity Challenge. Leaving her in surprise, he aced it too. Referring to it, Mira wrote, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," using a kiss emoticon in the caption.

When not showering his wife with love, Shahid is busy shooting for his upcoming projects. He will soon be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit by the same name. The original starred Telugu superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The sports drama won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu recently, while editor Naveen Nooli won an award for Best Editing.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Together come together in Saba Ali Khan's Instagram tribute for Tiger Pataudi

Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player. He had recently wrapped up shooting for the film which also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Apart from Jersey, Shahid is set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature Raashi with him. Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. That film was also a remake of Sandeep's Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
bollywood

What Mira Rajput said when asked to name her least favorite ex of Shahid Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput has been married to Shahid Kapoor for almost six years now. Before his wedding to Mira, Shahid was linked with numerous Bollywood leading ladies.
READ FULL STORY
Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor.
Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor's punctuality and blows him a kiss

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor was seen promoting a watch brand when Mira Rajput praised his punctuality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP