Haq director Suparn Varma says Dhurandhar's violence would be called ‘cinematic brilliance’ if it were a foreign film

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The action-packed trailer of the spy action thriller raised eyebrows, given that it features a significant amount of violence and a particularly gory torture scene. Amid mixed reactions to those scenes on social media, director Suparn S Varma has weighed in on the hypocrisy of the audience who would call the same violence ‘cinematic brilliance’ if Dhurandhar were a foreign language film. (Also read: Arjun Rampal dodges question on his gory torture scene in Dhurandhar trailer: 'Uske baare me baat nahi karunga') Ranveer Singh plays the lead in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the trailer of which was released a few days ago.

‘High time we started to celebrate Hindi cinema’

Suparn took to his X account and said, “I’m just amazed by some of the chatter about the violence in #Dhurandhar the same viewers would have called it cinematic brilliance if this was in any other language or a Korean or Japanese film.”

He added, “It’s high time we started to celebrate Hindi cinema and its filmmaker’s with the same passion we celebrate all makers and films. Each filmmaker comes with his/her unique voice and identity and background & I have been left spellbound by the world and characters created by @AdityaDharFilms and his amazing team!”

About Dhurandhar

The film is directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, who is known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that is loosely based on the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and Indian intelligence’s role in it. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Dhurandhar is set to hit theatres on 5 December.

Meanwhile, Suparn's latest directorial release was the courtroom drama Haq, which starred Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. It is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. The film received positive reviews and went on to do well at the box office.