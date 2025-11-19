Did you know the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was cut by Yami Gautam's 22 year old brother Ojas Gautam

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Dhurandhar, was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, where director Aditya Dhar took to the stage along with his star cast. In the event held at NMACC, media and fans packed the auditorium, and the trailer was celebrated. Online, too, fans have praised the near 4-minute-long trailer for keeping it crisp and engaging. Yami Gautam with brother Ojas Gautam.(Instagram)

Who is Ojas Gautam?

At the trailer launch, Aditya Dhar introduced Ojas Gautam, the 22-year-old who edited the trailer, and shared some words of praise and encouragement for him. Ojas is Aditya’s brother-in-law, the younger brother of actor Yami Gautam, and this is not his first rodeo in Bollywood.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Aditya introduced Ojas to the media and fans and said, “It’s been almost 72-76 hours that this boy hasn’t slept. He was cutting this trailer till 4 am in the morning, and then got it all done.”

As Arjun Rampal, one of the cast members, came over and hugged Ojas, Aditya continued, “He is 22 years old. He is very close to me. He was there with me since 2020-21 when we were trying to make Ashwatthama happen. One of the reasons why I was able to make this film because of the persistence of this boy. He never stopped believing in me.”

Fans react

Ojas is the youngest sibling of actor Yami Gautam, and the actor has shared pictures with him over the years on several occasions. After his ‘unveiling’ to the world, social media users have also praised Ojas’ work on Dhurandhar trailer. “The trailer cut is outstanding btw🔥.. created more hype imo,” read one comment. Another person wrote on Instagram, “He deserves all the praises and accolades for this editing. Brilliantly cut trailer.”

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, a spy thriller, is based on the real events of Operation Lyari in Pakistan and the rumoured role of Indian intelligence in it. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, along with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. It releases in theatres on 5 December.