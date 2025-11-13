Harman Baweja on his birthday: 45 is a great age, now I will live more wisely

Actor and filmmaker Harman Baweja turns 45 today and he says he's glad to be having a great year both on the personal and professional front. Harman says, “45 is a great age. I have enough life experience behind me and hopefully enough life ahead of me. Now I live it a little more wisely. More importantly, life feels balanced, now that I'm a father to two beautiful kids under three.” He adds, "On the work front, things are, by the grace of God, going really well. I wish I had more time to spend with my friends and extended family, but I think the work-life balance should now kick in. Now that I'm 45, I better make it kick in sooner than later. It's essential for myself and for the team in my office so that they get a break from me if I end up home." Harman Baweja

Harman says, turning father has changed the ways he celebrates birthdays. "We have a story session with a bunch of the kids' friends at school on the morning of my birthday. After that, I'm off to the office. Later, the plan is to surprise the kids by showing up early in the evening today at home. We have fun and games planned out just for the family. Right now, the mindset is more to spend as much time as I can with the kids and the family."

On the career front speaking about the transition from actor to writer and producer he says, "I love developing films. I love making amazing stories and putting them out there. Hopefully, I can continue putting all kinds of stories out there so long as they're qualitative and successful. The transition has been brilliant for me from an actor to a writer and producer now."