Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on 'insecurities' during two-year career lull: 'Didn't know if I'd get to keep doing this'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has opened up about the insecurities he felt in the two years between Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and his cameo appearance in AK vs AK.

In an interview, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he experienced what any artiste in his position would, had they not worked for two years. The son of actor Anil Kapoor, Harsh made his debut with Mirzya, and followed it up with Bhavesh Joshi, another box office dud, but one that gained a cult following in the years after its release. He returned with a cameo appearance in AK vs AK, which debuted on Netflix last year.

When RJ Siddharth Kanan asked Harsh what he went through during that time, the actor said, "Just uncertainty, not knowing if people are going to like the kind of cinema I want to do, if I'm going to get the opportunity to keep being able to do it; normal insecurities that artistes have."

He said that now he's been through a career lull, he wouldn't want to go through that again. "You constantly want to keep working," he said, adding that he hopes to prove that one can become a superstar by 'doing a wide variety of work'.

He recently said in an interview that a 'small minority' hates him simply because he's Anil Kapoor's son. He said that there's 'nothing' that he can do about this, and has made his 'peace with it'.

Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he's hated by 'minority' just because he's Anil Kapoor's son: 'No matter what I achieve'

He was most recently seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray. Harsh played a self-involved movie star named Vik in director Vasan Bala's Spotlight, which also featured Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal. He also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic lined up.