Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial AKvsAK.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says the toxicity on social media needs to be addressed immediately and a proper policing on trolls is the need of the hour.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST

Negativity on the social media space has been a point of concern for long. Many have been vocal about the same including celebrities. Not new to the trolls and toxicity, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor too feels it’s time that some sort of strict policing is implemented on social media before things go out of hand.

“This censorship should happen right now. There should be immediate legal ramification for abusing people on social media. Much like when you harass someone on the street, proper legal action is taken against you. Similar things should happen on the internet as well to stop these brainless and spiteful trolls who doesn’t seem like thinking even once before hurling abuses and threats,” he says.

Kapoor shares that internet is very new and we are still discovering the space. “It’s only been there for a couple of decades. One also needs to understand that whatever goes there reaches a lot of people across the world and impacts them as well. And it should not be like you can do whatever you want to on the internet or social media for that matter and get away with it. That doesn’t add up to me. So I think that needs to be addressed immediately,” adds the actor, known for his Bollywood projects such as Mirzya (2016), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and AKvsAK.

Drawing attention to the importance of mental health, Kapoor highlights how this growing toxicity has been affecting the collective psyche. Though he tries to keep his peace while dealing with social media, but reveals that sometimes “it does hit you”.

“We all have been going through so much in these times… lot of life have been destroyed. The trauma and the effect that this is going to have on all of us, it will actually take us years to recover. May be two-three years from now this might feel like a bad dream but the last thing you need in these horrible uncertain times with so much sadness around is some fools sitting behind their keyboards writing some rubbish that doesn’t really matter. These trolls sitting at home seem like venting their frustration on innocent people for no reason. I think it’s very offensive. I’m sure we all can be responsible as to what we put out and how we present ourselves on social media. Together we can find a way out of this,” he concludes.

