Hasleen Kaur backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, says ‘time is wasted on sets’: Need to respect time

Actor Hasleen Kaur, who was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, has backed Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Hasleen said that "a lot of time is wasted on the sets" and if that can be avoided, "we should be able to finish the work of the day earlier than expected instead of working for 12 or 14 hours." Deepika’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sparked conversations earlier this year about fixed working hours for actors in the film industry. Hasleen Kaur spoke about Deepika Padukone and her demand for 8-hour shift.

Hasleen also shared details on "extra fees" for more working hours beyond the stipulated time. She said, "I think we all need to respect each other’s time. I agree that we are making larger-than-life projects which are time-bound. But let’s be honest, there’s a lot of time wasted that happens on the sets. So, if we are able to efficiently manage ourselves and cut out all those time waste areas, we should be able to finish the work of the day earlier than expected instead of working for 12 or 14 hours."

Hasleen on work-life balance

She also stressed the need for work-life balance. "In India, the technicians are booked for 12 hours. The moment you go beyond that, their shift becomes that of 1 ½ days, and they charge accordingly. This extra fee should be applicable to everyone working on the set. So, when the accountability increases and if the producers understand that the money is going from their pocket, then they will start adhering to tighter timelines. Also, we should have a work-life balance. At the end of a long day, we all want to go back home, get some rest, unwind and get back to work with a fresh state of mind,” she added.

About Harleen's projects

Harleen featured recently in her first international film, Ruthless Bastards, in which she played a gangster. She was recently seen in Raat Jawan Hai on Sony Liv. She will be part of another series as the lead opposite Barun Sobti, called Ekatthe. Harleen starred in several films such as Karle Pyaar Karle, CAT, Mili and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.