Have you seen this pic of Aishwarya Rai, clicked before she won the Miss World 1994 title?

From winning the Miss World title in 1994 to enjoying successful film career, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all. An old picture of Aishwarya from before she won the Miss World title, was posted by one of her many fan accounts.

The picture is from Aishwarya's teenage days, in which she is seen smiling while looking away from the camera. The picture was captioned, “Before Miss World.”

Aishwarya Rai bagged the title of Miss World in 1994 when she was 21-years-old. She made her film debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar, which was released in Tamil. Later, in the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, alongside actor Bobby Deol. Apart from getting several Filmfare awards, the actor received Padma Shri Award in 2009 by the government Of India.

In April 2007, Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. On November 16, 2011, Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their daughter Aaradhya.

In a 2016 Filmfare interview, when Aishwarya was asked about her fairytale life, she replied, “I wish Abhishek was here right now. I’ve lead a normal life irrespective of what the perception is. I’m just a normal girl. I am my parents’ daughter. Abhishek is his parents’ son. We got married. Incidentally, we work in cinema. I’m a hard working, multi-tasking woman, with a multi-faceted life. Personally too, I’m playing so many roles. I’m giving my heart and soul to it all. Professionally I’m committed to the jobs I do because I believe in them. ‘Fairytale’ can be a perception and it writes itself beautifully.”

Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will be seen next in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I which will release in 2022. The film is directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam.

