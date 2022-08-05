Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hazel Keech goes back to the gym for her Aa Ante body, Yuvraj Singh reacts

Hazel Keech goes back to the gym for her Aa Ante body, Yuvraj Singh reacts

bollywood
Published on Aug 05, 2022 07:25 PM IST
Actor and Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech is sweating it out at the gym to get back to her Aa Ante Amalapuram body. She gave birth to her son Orion in January 2022.
Hazel Keech is looking forward to getting her Aa Ante Amalapuram body back.
Hazel Keech is looking forward to getting her Aa Ante Amalapuram body back.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Hazel Keech is keeping herself busy at the gym to get her Aa Ante body back. She recently welcomed her first child with Yuvraj Singh and they were blessed with baby boy Orion Keech Singh. Now, the new mommy shared an update on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh share pics of their son Orion)

She dropped a video from her workout session and wrote, “Bounce back post-baby? Naah…Burn it back baby. Getting back to my Aa Ante Body.” In the video, she wore an orange abstract T-shirt with black pants while performing a weight ball exercise. In the background of the video, Hazel’s dance number Aa Ante Amalapuram from the 2012 film Maximum was heard.

Soon after Hazel shared the post, several fans and celebrities rushed to the comment section and showered her with love. Yuvraj commented, “Yo hazey go hazey.” “You got this,” added Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

Hazel and Yuvraj Singh got married in 2016. In January this year, they shared identical posts on social media to announce the birth of their baby boy. “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” they wrote with red heart emojis.

Hazel, who is an actor by profession, now keeps sharing several glimpses of Orion on social media. Talking about fatherhood, Yuvraj told Hindustan Times, “It took a while to understand that I was a father. Every time I look at Orion, it’s an amazing feeling that there’s someone who is a part of you and your wife. And yes, I think I’m decently a hands-on father; Hazel has trained me well. I won’t say I’m as perfect as my wife is, but I can feed him a bottle, change his nappy and put on his clothes. Though that’s the toughest part when I try taking clothes off him and they get stuck on his neck and he starts to cry. Actually, when I’m changing his nappy and putting on his clothes, I need time and I don’t want people around me. It’s like a mission for me, but I still happily do it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hazel keech yuvraj singh
hazel keech yuvraj singh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out