Hema Malini complains about potholes in Mumbai: ‘Kya tha, kya ho gaya'

Actor-politician Hema Malini expressed her disappointment with the roads in Mumbai. Sharing her concern for the people, she said that she can’t imagine the state of a pregnant woman travelling on roads ‘full of potholes’. She shared her first-hand experience recently. (Also read: Hema Malini posts recent picture with Dharmenda)

Hema first appeared in a lead role, opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar and rose to fame. She is best known for films like Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban among others. She was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Shimla Mirchi. She is also a Member of Parliament and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her constituency is Mathura.

Highlighting the issue of potholes in Mumbai amid monsoon, Hema told ETimes, “I just can't imagine how a pregnant woman must be travelling on these roads that are full of potholes. My concern is that of a Mumbaikar and the job of the police is to control traffic and guide those travelling by road. Today I had a first-hand experience of it.”

"I really get scared to go out since there is so much traffic and chaos. In places like Delhi and even Mathura, although there is still a lot of traffic, things have been streamlined now,” she added. Hema who has been travelling to places in Mumbai and its suburban areas, such as Juhu, China Creek and Dahisar, also said, “We have travelled so much on these roads for shootings, but now it is very difficult. Today's experience makes me say, Mumbai kya tha kya ho gaya hai (What has Mumbai become).”

Earlier, Hema made news when former Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil compared the smooth roads in his constituency to the actor’s cheeks. Responding to it, she said that such comments were not in good taste. Later Gulabrao apologised and told media, “I did not mean to hurt anybody.”

