Hema Malini posts recent picture with Dharmenda because she ‘felt like sharing’ it

Hema Malini shared two photos as she went through recent pictures in her album after returning home from a hectic trip. The actor-politician was in Chicago for a fundraiser event and had been sharing several pictures from her time in the US. She also shared a picture with Dharmendra. Also read: Hema Malini wears a garland, sits next to Dharmendra on their wedding day. See throwback pic

Sharing the pictures, Hema Malini wrote on Twitter, “Back in Mumbai after a hectic trip and meeting so many of the diaspora. Going through some fairly recent photos, I came across these and felt like sharing.” The first picture shows Hema twinning with Dharmendra in a red salwar-suit. The two are seen sitting beside each other and surrounded by others. The second picture shows Hema with her hands folded, as if posing for a political campaign.

Hema is a Member of Parliament from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and remains occupied with work in her constituency. She recently visited Chicago for a fundraiser and met several members of the Indian diaspora during her time .

Earlier this month, Hema and Dharmendra celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Married since 1980, the couple have stood strong, with their union being one the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. On the occasion of their anniversary, Hema shared an adorable picture of them together, along with a heartfelt note for her fans.

Expressing her gratitude on Twitter, she captioned her post, "Our wedding anniversary today, I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed."

Since a few months, Dharmendra had been shooting for his acting comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is being directed by Karan Johar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He was hospitalised last month for back pain. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he suffered a muscle pull in his back.

Hema Malini shared an update on Dharmendra's health saying, "I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind."

