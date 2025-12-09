Hema Malini, Esha Deol organise separate prayer meet for Dharmendra in Delhi after his 90th birth anniversary

A prayer meet was held for Dharmendra in Mumbai on November 27, organised by his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. After giving that a miss, Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, have organised a separate prayer meeting in Delhi. This comes a few days after Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary. Hema Malini and Esha Deol have planned to hold another prayer meet for Dharmendra.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol to hold prayer meet for Dharmendra

Hema, Esha, her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani, Ahana and her husband Vaibhav Vohra are organising a prayer meet for Dharmendra. To be held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, New Delhi, on December 11, the prayer meeting will commence at 4 PM and will be in progress until 6 PM.

Dharmendra’s prayer meet in Mumbai

Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with his sons, Sunny and Bobby, and daughters, Ajeeta and Vijeta, held a prayer meet for him in Mumbai on November 27. The meeting was attended by several prominent celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

On the same day, Hema and her daughters organised a puja at their home. Celebrities like Mahima Chaudhry and Sunita Ahuja, along with her son Yashvardhan, attended it. Esha’s ex-husband Bharat was also present. Hema and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, had not attended the prayer meet in Mumbai for unknown reasons.

Dharmendra’s family

Dharmendra married Prakash in 1954, with whom he had four children. He married Hema in 1980, and they have two children. The veteran actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. He was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital earlier in November.

On his birthday anniversary, Hema wrote on Instagram, “More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit.” Esha, Sunny and Bobby also penned emotional notes for him.