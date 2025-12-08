Heartbroken Hema Malini writes painful note remembering Dharmendra on his birth anniversary: 'Gathering up pieces'

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s death on 24 November left everyone grieving. The actor passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday. Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, has penned an emotional note remembering him and their memories together. Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra on his 90th birthday anniversary.

Hema Malini pens note for Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary

On Monday, Hema Malini took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a glimpse of her happy moments with Dharmendra. Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote, “Dharam ji, happy birthday, my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased, and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness.”

Hema added, “I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls, who reaffirm our love for each other, and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility, goodness of heart, and your love for humanity. Happy birthday, dear love. Our happy ‘together’ moments.”

About Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Hema Malini and Dharmendra became one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the 1970s, when they worked together in films like Sharafat, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Naya Zamana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Sholay and others. Rumours were rife that they were in a relationship off-screen, too. Hema’s mother did not approve of their marriage, as Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. However, after being in love for seven years, they tied the knot in 1980 and later became parents to two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

The couple stayed together until Dharmendra died at the age of 89, on 24 November this year. The actor had been battling health issues and was admitted to the hospital two weeks before his death. He passed away at his family home in Juhu and was cremated in the presence of family at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and others, mourned the demise of the veteran actor.