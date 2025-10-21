Hema Malini says Asrani was a ‘gem of an actor’, calls his role as jailor in Sholay ‘simply mind blowing’

Hema Malini is mourning the loss of her Sholay co-star Asrani. The veteran actor died on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. Hema shared a throwback picture with the late actor and penned a tribute for him on her X account on Tuesday evening. (Also read: Salman Khan mourns veteran actor Asrani's death, calls him ‘a true legend of laughter’) Hema Malini and Asrani starred in the cult classic film Sholay.

Hema Malini's tribute

Hema shared a picture with Asrani, in which the two of them smiled and posed for a picture together. Asrani played the role of the jailer in Sholay, while Hema Malini played Basanti.

In the caption, Hema wrote, “We have lost one more gem of an actor. Asrani ji who has regaled audiences with his superb comedy, is no more. He has done many memorable roles in movies with me but but his role as jailor in Sholay was simply mind blowing!”

She went on to add, “The film industry, already in shock with the passing of Pankaj Dheer, now has to contend with one more severe loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family who have to bear this heavy loss (folded hands emoticon).”

More details

Asrani’s manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved faces. Known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he appeared in over 350 films. Among his many roles, his portrayal of the jail warden in the 1975 classic Sholay remains an iconic part of Indian pop culture. In recent times, he featured in projects such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.