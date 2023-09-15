Here's how Aryan Khan motivated Shah Rukh Khan to go on set when he took a break before Pathaan and Jawan

Shah Rukh on his comeback

“Main bhi bahut nervous tha ki maine itne saal kaam nahi kiya (I was very nervous that I hadn't worked for so many years). For me to return to a set after three years itself was very new. It was feeling very, very different. My elder son told me, ‘When we were growing up, we knew what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits. The daughter (Suhana Khan) says I know it. But this little one (AbRam Khan) knows you’re a star, but has never seen or felt it in the air. So next 5 films, please work very hard. He'll feel it in the air. He'll love you, respect you," Shah Rukh said at the press conference.

He added that he is working the hardest in 29 years to make his films succeed. Shah Rukh also confirmed that his next, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, will also release this year, on Christmas.

2023 - the year of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh started the year with a bang when he starred as the titular character in Sidharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, became the biggest Hindi film at the domestic box office when it earned ₹543.05 crore in its lifetime. Jawan followed in September, and it has already grossed ₹400 crore within nine days since its release last week. Dunky is expected to score even bigger numbers when it hits the theatres this holiday season.

Meanwhile, Aryan will make his debut as a director with a series called Stardom, produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON