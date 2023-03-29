Here's what happened during Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra's 2012 feud: From angry tweets to clarifications

After her 2018 Koffee With Karan episode, fans started to assume that things might finally be well between Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra. However, her latest appearance on Dax Shepherd's podcast, on which she spoke about getting bullied in Bollywood and having ‘beef’ with some people in the industry, has reignited the controversy. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood: 'I’ve never said this…')

Priyanka Chopra worked on Karan Johar's Agneepath and Dostana.

On the podcast, Priyanka said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." Later, actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted that Priyanka was clearly speaking about Karan Johar. “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her,” she tweeted.

Since, Kangana's tweet, many have been wondering what really happened between Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra. Let us tell you that the feud started back in April 2012. It was also around the time that rumours of Priyanka's affair with Shah Rukh Khan were circulating. Karan, being Shah Rukh's and his wife Gauri Khan's best friend, was said to have been trying to ‘push' Priyanka out of the scene. Later, one of Priyanka's friends gave an interview to Mumbai Mirror about Karan's treatment of the actor.

"At a recent party, while he (Karan) was feeding her cupcakes, she heard rumours of him b*tching her out-all this is very hurtful,” a close associate of the actress told the tabloid. They also believed that a powerful clique of star wives was behind the anti-Priyanka stories. “Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?” Priyanka's close friend had told the tabloid.

Upset at the story against him, Karan took to Twitter to share some fiery tweets without naming anyone. "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called 'friends' to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame," he wrote. "Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it's too late!!! Grow up!!! and don't mess with goodness....," he further added.

However, soon after in September, Karan told Hindustan Times in an interview that all was well between him and Priyanka. "Well, I can say that there is absolutely no problem between Priyanka and me", he said, adding, "We have had an extremely good professional and personal experience over the years. I hope it continues that way."

