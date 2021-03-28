Holi 2021: From Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's fun rave, a look at pics, videos from Holi parties

The rise of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has led to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banning Holi parties in the city. The prohibition will affect several Holi parties in the city. Over the past few years, Bollywood has celebrated the festival of colours in the biggest way possible.

Who can forget Nick Jonas' first Holi party in the country? Or the fact that even singer Pharrell Williams couldn't escape the festive spirit. While we might not get star-studded Holi party pictures this year, here's a look at a few memorable Holi parties featuring Bollywood stars.

Nick Jonas' first Holi party in India with Priyanka Chopra:

The singer, who is married to the Bollywood star, was seen playing Holi twice last year. He attended Isha Ambani’s Holi party a few days ahead of the festival with his wife and enjoyed the festival with other Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao. He and Priyanka celebrated Holi again in Pune with their friends and family.

Ranveer Singh hosts Holi party for Pharrell Williams:

In 2018, Ranveer hosted a star-studded Holi party with the spotlight on Pharrell. It was the singer's first Holi party. The actor's party was attended by VJ Anusha, Masterchef Australia alumna Sara Todd, Mini Mathur, and Ananya Panday, among others. Photos from the party flooded social media at the time.

The Kapoors' Holi party:

Late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his brothers - Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor - would host some legendary Holi parties at their RK Studios every year. Archives are filled with photos and videos of the family enjoying the festival with their friends from the industry. From smearing colour on each other's faces and dunking friends in pools, their Holi parties were iconic.

Veteran actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Prem Nath and Nirupa Roy would be among the attendees of the parties. Last year, Amitabh shared a few of his memorable moments from the Holi parties he attended at RK Studios.

Shah Rukh Khan's Holi party:

Shah Rukh Khan might have been giving the lavish Holi parties a miss in recent years but there was a time when he and his wife, Gauri Khan, would pump the life into Holi parties. Old videos reveal the actor and his wife dancing like no one's watching while their contagious energy rubbed off on fellow guests.

A video from one such party featured Shah Rukh drenched in coloured water. Shah Rukh was also seen helping Gauri get into a tank filled with coloured water.

Amitabh Bachchan's Holi party:

Much like the Kapoors, the Bachchans also used to host Holi parties in the past. However, the parties changed through the years with the guest list growing smaller and the celebrations limited mostly to family members and some friends. In 2015, photos of a young Aaradhya celebrating Holi with mum Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and dad Abhishek Bachchan were shared online.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s Holi party:

The veteran actor and the lyricist have made headlines in the past for their fun Holi parties. Photos and videos from the parties have shown how the couple kiss inhibitions goodbye as they colour themselves and others in the spirit of the festival. In 2019, their son, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, attended the bash with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Shabana Azmi at her 2019 Holi party. (Varinder Chawla)

Shabana Azmi with Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at her Holi party. (Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor's Holi party:

The Queen of television brings several small-screen stars together for memorable Holi parties every year. Actors like her Kasautii Zindagi Kay stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, Naagin star Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Dholakia and Vikas Gupta have attended her parties in the past.