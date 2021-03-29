Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Holi 2021: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dance the night away to Hookah Bar, Shaitan Ka Saala with Bhediya team. Watch
Holi 2021: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dance the night away to Hookah Bar, Shaitan Ka Saala with Bhediya team. Watch

Videos of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon celebrating Holi 2021 with the team of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh are being widely shared online. The actors could be seen dancing to popular songs like Hookah Bar and Shaitan Ka Saala.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi with the team of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the team of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya did not let the Covid-19 pandemic put a dampener on the Holi spirit. In pictures and videos being widely shared online, they can be seen celebrating the festival of colours with great fanfare in the Hapoli area of Arunachal Pradesh.

In one of the videos, Varun, Kriti and their director Amar Kaushik, along with other team members, could be seen circling around the blazing pyre during the Holika dahan ritual. Other videos showed everyone letting their hair down and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, including Shaitan Ka Saala from Housefull 4 and Hookah Bar from Khiladi 786. None of them could be seen wearing any face masks.

Twinkle Khanna’s Holi 2021 celebration with Nitara is simple but ‘spectacular’

Holi 2021: Little Ranbir sits in Neetu's lap and eyes a ladoo in throwback pic

Kajal Aggarwal: Every festival is special when it’s the first after marriage

Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav, stepdaughter

Bhediya reunites Varun with Kriti after Dilwale and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and Roohi.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, whose earlier writing credits include Bala and Made in China.

Also see: Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira from honeymoon in Maldives

Varun has been sharing glimpses from his time in Arunachal Pradesh, from his training session to bonding with local children to boat rides with his wife Natasha Dalal. Earlier this month, he was mobbed by cheering fans in the state, during the shoot.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo, Varun climbed atop a car and appealed to them to let the shoot continue. “Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all),” he told them.

varun dhawan kriti sanon holi

