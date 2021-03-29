Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira from honeymoon in Maldives

Dia Mirza has made some ‘really special memories’ on her honeymoon with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share fresh photos from their Maldives getaway.

“We made some really special memories in Maldives,” she wrote, along with a host of emojis, including an ocean wave, sun, heart and dolphin. One of the hashtags she added to the post was ‘you are special’.

In the first photo, Dia held up her hair as she posed with Vaibhav. The second had her posing with Samaira on the beach. The third was a selfie of the couple, with the ocean visible in the background.

Other pictures included Vaibhav and Samaira sipping coconut water and laying out a picnic on the beach. Dia was seen holding the young girl’s hand in one of the photos.





Earlier, Dia shared pictures and videos of them watching dolphins, and said that the joy they felt was beyond words. “Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild. The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative,” she wrote.

Dia and Vaibhav got married in an intimate ceremony in the garden of her apartment complex last month. He shares his daughter Samaira with his ex-wife, Sunaina Rekhi.

Sharing the first photos of the wedding, Dia had written on Instagram, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

