IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira from honeymoon in Maldives
Dia Mirza shared photos from the Maldives with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, and his daughter.
Dia Mirza shared photos from the Maldives with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, and his daughter.
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira from honeymoon in Maldives

  • Dia Mirza, on Sunday night, shared fresh pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives. The photos featured her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, and his daughter Samaira.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:00 AM IST

Dia Mirza has made some ‘really special memories’ on her honeymoon with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share fresh photos from their Maldives getaway.

“We made some really special memories in Maldives,” she wrote, along with a host of emojis, including an ocean wave, sun, heart and dolphin. One of the hashtags she added to the post was ‘you are special’.

In the first photo, Dia held up her hair as she posed with Vaibhav. The second had her posing with Samaira on the beach. The third was a selfie of the couple, with the ocean visible in the background.

Other pictures included Vaibhav and Samaira sipping coconut water and laying out a picnic on the beach. Dia was seen holding the young girl’s hand in one of the photos.


Earlier, Dia shared pictures and videos of them watching dolphins, and said that the joy they felt was beyond words. “Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild. The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative,” she wrote.

Also read | Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares family photo featuring Jaya, baby Abhishek; recalls 'now lost' parties at Prateeksha

Dia and Vaibhav got married in an intimate ceremony in the garden of her apartment complex last month. He shares his daughter Samaira with his ex-wife, Sunaina Rekhi.

Sharing the first photos of the wedding, Dia had written on Instagram, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
dia mirza maldives

Related Stories

Actor and producer Dia Mirza is in the Maldives. Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Actor and producer Dia Mirza is in the Maldives. Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares candid pics from Maldives, gives major vacation vibes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Actor and producer Dia Mirza is on a vacation in the Maldives and took to Instagram to share pictures. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Dia Mirza with her stepdaughter Samaira in Maldives.
Dia Mirza with her stepdaughter Samaira in Maldives.
bollywood

Dia Mirza goes dolphin spotting, takes a dip in the ocean with stepdaughter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Dia Mirza went on a cruise with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira and they saw dolphins in the Indian Ocean. She also posted a picture of Samaira and her enjoying a swim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP