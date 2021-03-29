Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares family photo featuring Jaya, baby Abhishek; recalls 'now lost' parties at Prateeksha

On Holi 2021, Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture on Instagram, featuring his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. In the black-and-white image, a much younger Amitabh was seen doused in colours and smiling, as Jaya placed baby Abhishek on his shoulders. “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI,” the caption read.





Amitabh also shared a glimpse of the Holika dahan at his bungalow, Prateeksha, on his blog. He was seen smiling and waving to the camera as the pyre blazed next to him. “The Holika dahan has been done .. the tilak of Holi addressed to all the staff .. the colours on their forehead .. the ‘gujiya’ sweetmeat consumed and the Cricket has been won .. and the yawns address the face now,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of the Holika dahan at his residence on Sunday night.





In the blog post, Amitabh wished fans happiness and health on Holi, but at the same time, rued how the parties at Prateeksha are 'now lost'. “Greetings for the festival of Holi and may the festivity of colours bring all the vivid strains among you all .. keep you healthy and wise and with forgiveness AND GOOD HEALTH .. that has become the ‘mantra’ of the years,” he wrote.

“Those days of gaiety and coming together at Prateeksha have long been lost .. the fun of music and dance and impromptu .. the unrecognised .. the local folk bands and the folk lore .. the open house and the welcome to any that wished to come and join the revelry .. now lost,” he added.

Amitabh reminisced about the past Holi revelry on the lawns of Prateeksha ‘from early morning till the late hours of the night’ and lamented about how everything has changed, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He added, however, that despite muted celebrations, the ‘spirit remains’.

“This threat of the virus and so many other have taken away the basics from our lives .. the freedom to express and mingle without fear .. with all .. friend or foe .. all .. came and spent the entire day on the lawns from early morning till the late hours of the night … and then the oil baths to remove the colours that remained as a reminder for days on end .. the gulal hair and hands and feet .. and just the smile of satisfaction,” he wrote.

“Many celebrate still .. but at Prateeksha it has been quite a while .. deaths in the family .. conditions .. all have added to the reluctance .. but the spirit remains .. as have the rituals .. may you all bury your differences .. may there be tranquility and peace .. and the reason for the joy be multiplied each day among all .. HOLI HAI,” he concluded.

