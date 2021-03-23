Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with son Abhishek, talks about how he has become his friend
Actor Amitabh Bachchan is feeling proud of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a picture with Abhishek and talk about how their relationship has changed over time.
"When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend .. All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW," he wrote. Abhishek reacted to the post with a hug emoji and even comedian Kapil Sharma reacted with a heart emoji.
Amitabh has a lot to be proud of himself as well. On Sunday, Amitabh was honoured by the 2021 FIAF Award by The International Federation of Film Archives. Iconic filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, who have been previous recipients of the award, gave the award to Amitabh for his contribution to the preservation of and access to the world's film heritage for the benefit of present and future generations.
Amitabh and Abhishek were both diagnosed with the coronavirus last year. The two spent a long time at the hospital. Even Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya, had tested positive for the disease.
Abhishek recently unveiled the trailer of his film, The Big Bull. The film will feature him as Hemant Shah and the teaser was narrated by Ajay Devgn who is also the producer of the film. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more. He was last seen in Netflix's Ludo and also has Dasvi and Bob Biswas in the pipeline.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her sexuality and being at peak of her career
Meanwhile, Amitabh is awaiting the release of Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and other actors, including Rhea Chakraborty. The actor is also working on his film with Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra. The fantasy epic stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Rangoli calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note
- Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on March 23. On the occasion, her sister Rangoli Chandel penned a birthday note for the actor.
Amitabh shares pic with Abhishek, talks about how he has become his friend
Kangana Ranaut shares long note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her body
Kareena Kapoor asks paps to 'move back' as she makes her way to the car, watch
- Kareena Kapoor returned to work on Monday a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actor was surrounded by the Mumbai paparazzi as she made her exit from the shoot location.
Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor
Suhana Khan takes over New York with her friends in stunning outfit
Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team for National award win
- Congratulating the team of Jersey for bagging two national awards, Shahid Kapoor says it adds extra pressure as he awaits the release of Hindi remake of the film.
Here's how Kangana's soured relationship with her father has healed
- Kangana Ranaut's relationship with her father has undergone a massive transformation from the latter considering her an unwanted girl child to requesting the government to provide security to her. Here's all about the father-daughter's bond.
Ankita reveals why Sushant’s photos were up in her house even after break-up
- Ankita Lokhande said that she kept pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput up in her house for some time even after their break-up in 2016. She wanted to gain strength from them instead of running away from the situation.
Ankita says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant
- Ankita Lokhande said that while she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, she gave up several big films including Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani, because she prioritised him over her career.
From comparison with Meryl to feud with Diljit, Kangana's 2021 highlights
Kareena is living the ‘good life’ with her girl gang, posts photo from set
- Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes fun with her girl gang as she shot for a celebrity cooking show for Discovery+.
Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore’s National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput
- As Chhichhore won the National Award for Best Hindi Film on Monday, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the honour to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- After veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi's death, Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid tribute to him with social media posts.
Twinkle's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand on family outing
- Twinkle Khanna and her kids, Aarav and Nitara, were spotted at the Gateway of India on Monday. See pictures here.