Holi 2023 | Shweta Tripathi Sharma says the fun that Holi brings along, is unmatched as compared to other festivals

When it comes to Holi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma likes to go all out as it is her favourite festival. The actor says she prefers celebrating the festival of colour in ‘desi’ style over parties.

“Holi is my most favourite festival. Saare festival ek taraf aur Holi ek taraf. Because it is one festival, jahan masti and maaza hota hai. We can go jungli, in the most civil way. When it comes to my memories of playing Holi in Delhi, it is all about my colony friends,” says Sharma, admitting that Delhi has an extra edge over Mumbai when it comes to celebrating Holi.

Walking down the lanes of Bengali Market and Khan Market in Delhi to shop for the festival makes the Mirzapur actor nostalgic about her growing up years in the national capital.

It’s ‘rang barse’ all over again as Shweta Tripathi Sharma shops for Holi colours at Delhi’s Bengali Market.

With excitement, the 37-year-old shares, “Kids don’t have colony friends now, and I don’t blame them. But I have such fond memories of playing Holi with my colony friends. We used to shop for Holi from Khan Market and Bengali Market, and eat chole kulche in Chandni Chowk. We used to have an organic way to celebrate Holi. Everybody used to come to our place for Holi. It was an open house for everyone.”

She continues, “Mumbai Holi is very different as it leans towards a more party scene. But I like ‘desi’ Holi with food, colours, and everyone getting together”.

This year, the actor is celebrating Holi in Goa with her rapper husband Chaitnya Sharma, popularly known as Slow Cheeta, and close friends. And she wants to introduce her husband to the Delhi way of playing Holi soon.

“He hasn’t played proper wali Delhi Holi. Last year, we played Holi with our friends at a farmhouse, But woh Delhi wali Holi khilwani hai, soon,” she says.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma picking out the perfect Holi outfit at Khan Market in Delhi.

For Sharma, the festival of colours signifies freedom. “It means freedom to express and boundaries which people need to respect”.

Talking of her Holi wishlist, the actor shares, “I can only imagine the Holi fervour in Vrindavan. I want to go and experience it, and soon will make it come true. And then another one is to play Holi on camera. I want to work on something like Balam Pichkari.. It would be really fun”.