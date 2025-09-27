Homebound box office collection day 1: India's Oscar entry film starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa opens at 30 lakh

Homebound box office collection day 1: India's Oscar entry film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, opened at much less than half a crore at the domestic box office. The film starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Homebound has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category. Homebound box office collection day 1: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in a still from the film.

Homebound domestic box office collection

As per Sacnilk.com, Homebound earned ₹30 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. This is much less than Ishaan's film Dhadak, which earned ₹8.71 crore on day one, and Phone Bhoot, which collected ₹2.05 crore as per Sacnilk.com. Vishal's Salaam Venky had opened at ₹45 lakh on day one of its release.

HT review of Homebound

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter bring vulnerability to their roles, their chemistry as childhood friends fully convincing. Ishaan’s emotional breakdown hits hard in one scene, while Vishal’s turn in the climax lingers long after. Janhvi Kapoor delivers an earnest performance, while Shalini Vatsa, as Chandan’s mother, quietly grounds the film with grace."

"Overall, Homebound is not just a film about friendship, caste, or migration. It is a reminder of humanity brought to its knees by a pandemic, and of the invisible lives that bore the heaviest weight in our country,” it added.

More about Homebound

After having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames. Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film. It is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla.