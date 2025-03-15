How Aamir Khan kept relationship with Gauri Spratt secret from media and the world for 18 months, actor reveals

Alt HL: How did media not know of Gauri Spratt for 18 months? Aamir Khan feels it's because they 'focus' more on SRK, Salman As he revealed he had been dating Gauri Spratt, the biggest bombshell Aamir Khan dropped on Thursday was that he and Gauri had been together for 18 months. There had been murmurs and reports of Aamir dating someone outside the industry. But for 18 months, one of India's biggest film stars dated someone, and hardly anybody knew. Aamir Khan meets the press ahead of his 60th birthday.

Aamir Khan on keeping his relationship secret

Aamir Khan introduced his partner of 18 months to the media at a meet and greet in a Mumbai hotel. There, the actor joked with the media, "Dekha kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko (See, I did not let you get a wind of this)." But how did he managed that? Aamir himself revealed it in a candid chat with the media. The actor said, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

But what about when Gauri visited Mumbai? After all, the actor admitted that he had introduced her to his family and kids, too. At this, Aamir took a light-hearted jibe at the other Khans and said, "Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho (The focus is not as much on my house. You guys miss things)." It's safe to say that the paparazzi's 'focus' on Aamir and his life will only increase for now.

Aamir reveals why he went public now

When asked what prompted him to go public with the relationship now, the actor said, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now."

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old son.