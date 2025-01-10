How Danny Denzongpa built India's 3rd-largest beer brand, foiled Vijay Mallya, contributes 100 crore to NE economy

Vijay Mallya is credited with revolutionising the beer market in India. Prior to the boom his United Breweries brought about, beer was not among India's favourite beverages. Today, 45 crore beer cases are sold in India every year. Mallya's success lay in beating competition at every turn to monopolise the beer market in India. Yet, there was one market where he was beaten fair and square, and that too, by a Bollywood star. This is the story of how Danny Denzongpa beat the king of good times at his own game. (Also read: Danny Denzongpa: ’70s and ’80s were the worst time for the Hindi film industry) Danny Denzongpa is the founder of Yuksom Breweries.

Danny Denzongpa's beer empire

Danny, born Tshering Phintso Denzongpa in Sikkim in 1948, began his Bollywood career in 1971 with Zaroorat. Over the years, he has acted in some of the biggest hits of the Hindi film industry, including Love Story, Ghatak, Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Krantiveer, and China Gate. In 1987, the actor diversified into the beer business when he founded Yuksom Breweries in his native state. The company is named after his hometown. In 2005 he expanded the business, setting up Denzong Breweries in Odisha. Four years later, he acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies. According to Yuksom's website, the brand has a production capacity of 6.8 lakh HL per annum. This makes Yuksom the third-largest Indian beer company, behind only Kingfisher and Kimaya. All other brands with higher production are foreign, such as Hogaarden, Budweiser, Carlsberg etc.

How Danny battled and beat Vijay Mallya

In 2009, the beer market in India was expanding drastically. The North East was considered the final bastion. Vijay Mallya's United Breweries had cornered almost all of India but had not gained entry into the seven states of the northeast. The liquor baron had his eyes set on Assam's Rhino Agencies, a new brewery, for that. However, Danny wanted his Yuksom to dominate the NE market. MSN reported that on hearing Mallya's takeover plans, Danny bought Rhino Agencies himself and solidified his position in the market. UB never did acquire a brewery in the northeast and kept away from production in that market.

The economic impact of Yuskom Breweries

Yuksom employs largely locals as part of Danny's bid to promote his home state. Sikkim Express reported in 2022 that the breweries in the northeast employ 250 people and contribute as much as ₹100 crore to the local economy every year.

Danny's recent career

Danny has been less prolific in choosing films in the recent years, focussing on his businesses instead. However, the actor has still worked in successful films like Baby (and its spinoff Naam Shabana) in the recent years. He was last seen in a cameo in the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani-starrer Uunchai, which released in 2022.