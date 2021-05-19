How Karan Johar reacted when Mira Rajput once told him she does not get nepotism in Bollywood: ‘That’s fine, I hear you’

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, made her debut television appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017. Did you know that on the show, she told host Karan Johar that she does not understand the practice of nepotism in Bollywood?

During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Mira to name ‘two things about the movie industry you don’t understand or don’t like’. She was quick to reply, “Airport looks. I mean, just be comfortable. And nepotism.”

“That might be directed to me, but anyway,” Karan said, as Shahid and Mira burst into laughter. “Sorry, Karan,” she said, and he replied, “That’s fine, I hear you.”

On the show, Mira also said that as someone with no previous connections to Bollywood, she looked at everything through a ‘zoo-like gaze’ initially.

Karan was famously called the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ by Kangana Ranaut on his show. Through his banner Dharma Productions, he has launched star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. He has been accused of using his position in Bollywood to further the careers of those from film families.

Recently, it was announced that Karan has signed Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor with his new talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency. She will soon be launched in a Dharma Productions film.

Karan’s next directorial venture is the period drama, Takht, set in the Mughal era. The film will trace the relationship between two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

While Takht was supposed to go on floors early last year, it has been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Karan, earlier this year, put to rest rumours that the film has been shelved and clarified that it has simply been delayed.