How Sholay director Ramesh Sippy cast Amjad Khan in the role of Gabbar Singh

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay is considered a cult classic in Hindi cinema. Each of its principle characters is remembered even today, 46 years after its release. Veeru, Jay, Basanti and Thakur are household names. Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan, remains one of the most popular villains in Hindi cinema history.

But did you know how the selection of Ajmad Khan actually happened? Ramesh Sippy had seen Amjad perform on stage. His personality and voice fitted the role well, Ramesh had thought.

Talking to PTI in 2020, Ramesh had revealed how he got down to casting Amjad for the role. “I remember seeing a play of him (Khan), in which my sister was there, he was very impressive on stage. His face, built, personality, voice everything felt right. We told him to grow beard, got him in the costume, took pictures and he just felt right as a rough-and-tough guy,” he said, revealing that Amjad prepared for the part by reading Abhishapth Chambal, a book on Chambal dacoits.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, who wrote the film, also helped Ramesh in putting the cast together. Various reports suggest that Danny Denzongpa was the first choice of the writer duo. Reportedly, he couldn't do it owing to date issues.

According to the book Sholay, The Making of a Classic, by Anupama Chopra, it was Salim Khan who recommended Amjad's name to Ramesh. Rediff.com, carried an excerpt from the book, which read:

A few days after Danny left, Salim bumped into Amjad. Salim knew Amjad's father, and had been visiting their home since Amjad was a little boy. A polite conversation ensued in which Salim asked Amjad about work. There wasn't much, just bit roles and theatre.

Salim had heard about Amjad's skills as an actor, and physically he seemed to fit the role. 'I can't promise you anything,' he told Amjad, 'but there is a role in a big film. I'll take you to the director. Agar aap ko yeh role mil jaaye, aap ki koshish se ya aapki kismat se (If you get this role, whether by luck or effort), I tell you, it is the finest role in this film.' Amjad seemed to fit the part, but he was unknown.