Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad perform Ganpati Visarjan Aarti together. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and his family are known for celebrating all Indian festivals with devotion and enthusiasm. Recently, the actor joined his family for the Ganpati Visarjan Aarti (prayer to Lord Ganesha before submerging his idol in the river at the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival). He was accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad. In a video shared by Hrithik's elder sister Sunaina Roshan, their parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan were also seen during the aarti. (Also read: Randeep Hooda asks why should he compete with Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor: They can't do what I do) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad performed Ganpati Visarjan Aarti with Roshan family.

Hrithik-Saba perform Ganpati Aarti with Roshan family

In the video, Hrithik was wearing a white t-shirt and pants, while Saba chose a traditional yellow salwar suit. The couple took turns performing aarti in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. Rakesh, Pinkie, and Sunaina also participated in the prayers. Rakesh wore a white kurta-pajama, and Pinkie and Sunaina wore red traditional sarees. Sunaina captioned her Instagram post as, “Ganpati Bappa Morya (Hail Lord Ganesha), thank you for always showering us with your endless blessings (folded hands and stars emojis) Glam Team for Red Sari Look.”

Internet praises Roshan family's traditional celebration

Pinkie commented, “Bappa Moriya (Hail Lord Ganesha)…Lord Ganesha bless us all…My daughter, your enthusiasm and your Shraddha is amazing and full of joy and devotion.” Saba Azad wrote, “Beautiful Sunaina (heart emoji) Stay blessed. To the family too (folde hands emoji).” A user commented, “Didi you look like a Devi. Very pure and auspicious. Admire your inclination to preserving vedic traditions.” Another user wrote, “@roshansunaina Looking everything so precious (heart emoji).”

A fan also commented, “Ganpati Bappa Morya…Deva Shri Ganesha…Ganesh ji bless u always ..khush rho hamesha or Mere @hrithikroshan ki hrek movie blockbuster ho hmesha ..or meri 1 khwaish puri hojaye Hrithik sir se milne ki… marne se pehle jrur 1 baar milunga ..milna chahta bhi hun..pr kese ye nahi pta (Hail Lord Ganesha. May every movie of Hrithik Roshan become blockbuster. I have a wish to meet Hrithik Sir before I die. I will meet him once before I die but I don't know how, adding heart and emotional emojis).”

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects

Hrithik will be next seen in YRF's War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in pivotal characters. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe comprising Pathaan, Tiger 3 and the under-production Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.