Hrithik Roshan befriends alien Rocky from Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, his old friend Jaadu reacts; fans loves it

This angered Jaadu, who slammed the door. Even though Hrithik tried to convince him, his alien friend stayed upset. Jaadu calmed down after Hrithik gave him tickets to the film, asked him to accompany him, and expressed his love. The clip, however, didn't show Jaadu in person.

The video showed Hrithik trying to teach Rocky the hookstep of Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his 1999 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. This budding friendship received a strong reaction from Jaadu. After Rocky successfully learnt a step, Hrithik called him “the best.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan has collaborated with the team of Project Hail Mary to introduce the film to the audience in India. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sony Pictures India and Hrithik shared a joint post in which he taught alien Rocky, from Ryan Gosling 's film Project Hail Mary, how to dance. This, in turn, irked Hrithik's old friend Jaadu. He is the alien character from Hrithik's 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya.

The caption read, "Dosti ki koi language nahi hoti (There is no language for friendship), just pure math and signals! (Alien emoji) Ek baar phir (Once again)... the stars have sent someone incredible to Hrithik Roshan. This one is a genius engineer from another world." Reacting to the post, Rakesh Roshan said, "Novel."

How fans have reacted to it A fan said, "This is epic! The crossover we didn't know could exist or that we needed. Miss Jaadu." A person wrote, "Hrithik + alien = guaranteed blockbuster chemistry." A comment read, "Hrithik + Rocky = intergalactic swag unlocked." An Instagram user said, "This promo was such a fun watch, made me miss Jadoo… also, you need to do a comedy, you’re naturally too funny not to!"

A comment read, "This is the best teaser of my life." Another fan said, "Amazing experience in the cinematic world with Hrithik Roshan." "The way Rocky nailed those steps… Jaadu would be proud," commented another person. "Hrithik has a new alien friend in Rocky, yaaay," said another Instagram user.

Hrithik publicly declared his love for the book on social media earlier in December 2025. This is a cinematic crossover of two human-alien friendship films--Hrithik's Koi Mil Gaya and Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary.

About Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there. The film also features Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. Project Hail Mary will release in Indian cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About Hrithik's projects He was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 film War. The film also stars NTR Jr, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Hrithik has two home production projects: an ensemble thriller series, Storm and Mess, and a movie starring Pratik Gandhi. The actor has joined hands with streamer Prime Video on two projects he will produce under his banner, HRX Films.