Hrithik Roshan calls Priyanka Chopra ‘beautiful’, reveals he 'can't wait to watch' her new film The Bluff. See post

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed up to show us support at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff." She geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California. Reacting to the post, Hrithik wrote, "Beautiful (red heart emoji) can't wait to watch this." A fan said, "Pretty in every angle." A comment read, "Beautiful, awaiting The Bluff."

In the pictures, Priyanka gave different poses as she wore a brown outfit and a black headgear. She was also seen making a goofy face in one of the photos. The actor also shared pictures with the cast of the film. She was seen wearing a blue satin top, green skirt and a headgear resembling that of a pirate.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has praised Priyanka Chopra and revealed that he is excited to watch her upcoming film The Bluff. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos from her press tour for The Bluff.

Hrithik and Priyanka often cheer for each other. Last year, during his USA trip, Hrithik and his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad met Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas.

About Priyanka and Hrithik’s work Priyanka has worked with Hrithik in the popular superhero franchise Krrish. She played the love interest of Hrithik's titular character in Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), both directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, under his banner Filmkraft Productions. She has also starred opposite Hrithik in Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

About Priyanka's upcoming film The Bluff has been written and directed by Frank E Flowers. It will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25. Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, The Bluff follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast also includes Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field. The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.