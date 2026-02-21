Hrithik Roshan calls Priyanka Chopra ‘beautiful’, reveals he 'can't wait to watch' her new film The Bluff. See post
Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra have starred together in several films such as Krrish, Krrish 3 and Agneepath.
Actor Hrithik Roshan has praised Priyanka Chopra and revealed that he is excited to watch her upcoming film The Bluff. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos from her press tour for The Bluff.
Priyanka Chopra shares her pics
In the pictures, Priyanka gave different poses as she wore a brown outfit and a black headgear. She was also seen making a goofy face in one of the photos. The actor also shared pictures with the cast of the film. She was seen wearing a blue satin top, green skirt and a headgear resembling that of a pirate.
Hrithik Roshan reacts to Priyanka's post
Sharing the post, she wrote, "Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed up to show us support at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff." She geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California. Reacting to the post, Hrithik wrote, "Beautiful (red heart emoji) can't wait to watch this." A fan said, "Pretty in every angle." A comment read, "Beautiful, awaiting The Bluff."
Hrithik and Priyanka often cheer for each other. Last year, during his USA trip, Hrithik and his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad met Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas.
About Priyanka and Hrithik’s work
Priyanka has worked with Hrithik in the popular superhero franchise Krrish. She played the love interest of Hrithik's titular character in Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), both directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, under his banner Filmkraft Productions. She has also starred opposite Hrithik in Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
About Priyanka's upcoming film
The Bluff has been written and directed by Frank E Flowers. It will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25. Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, The Bluff follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.
The ensemble cast also includes Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field. The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.
Hrithik's last film
He was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 film War. The film also stars NTR Jr, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.