Hrithik Roshan dances with mom Pinkie Roshan in old video; Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan react

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and wished his mom Pinkie Roshan on her birthday. She turned 69. The actor also shared a small video and celebrated the special day with their old and new memories.

The video features Hrithik Roshan and Pinkie’s throwback pictures. In the video, they are also seen dancing next to each other on Diwali last year in ethnic wear. It also shows them at a gym where the actor appeared to be motivating his mom. It also comes with childhood pictures of the actor with his parents.

Sharing the post, Hrithik tagged Pinkie and wrote, “I wish you LOVE my mama LOVE that emerges inside you for YOU. And peace, the kind that connects your heart with every single being on the planet. HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY! Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired Transformation yet !!”

Soon after he shared the post, Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad commented, “Happy birthday Pinkie aunty (heart emojis)@pinkieroshan.” “This is so beautiful happy birthday,” added the actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan who also shares a close bond with the Roshan family. Several other celebs, including Shweta Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, have also wished Pinkie on her birthday.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of her birthday, Pinkie penned down her thoughts. She posted a monochrome picture with her late parents and shared, “At the stroke of midnight I turn 69…… Thankyou mummy, daddy for giving me all that a child needs to grow up with wonderful memories I miss you both very very much I wish to thank my family, my friends, my house help and everyone else who came into my life for a reason…I have all the reasons to celebrate LIFE!!! Thankyou all for being there for me 22nd October here I come again to spread joy laughter happiness love you all out there.”

