Finally a photo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together, straight from Fighter shoot in Italy

Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Amid reports that Hrithik and Deepika Padukone are in Italy to film for two songs for the upcoming action film, a picture of the actors from the shoot has surfaced online. Also read: Fighter motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor out

Deepika poses with Hrithik during Fighter shoot

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and team Fighter during a shoot-break in Italy.

The behind-the-scenes photo gives a glimpse of the actors with the film's director Siddharth Anand, his wife Mamta Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis and others as they take a coffee break in between shots. In the selfie clicked by Hrithik, Deepika sat beside him at an outdoor location, seemingly a restaurant.

The picture was shared on Instagram by actor Arfeen Khan, and showed him next to Siddharth. He wrote in his caption, "Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis." Sharing the picture on Twitter (X), a fanpage said, "Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand and Bosco Martis during Fighter shoot in Italy."

Recently, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be heading to Italy for the filming of two songs for their upcoming movie Fighter. As per a recent report by ETimes, Hrithik will be showcasing his toned physique in one of the dance numbers.

Deepika Padukone's BTS pic from shoot

Recently, a behind-the-scenes photo of Deepika Padukone was also doing the rounds on social media, and fans were convinced the picture, which shows her in heavy makeup, is from the Fighter song shoot.

Sharing it on Twitter (X), a fanpage said the sun-kissed image, which showed the actor dressed in black and posing with someone, was from Italy. Deepika wore striking eye makeup and had her hair styled in soft curls. She smiled wide as she took the selfie. The fanpage tweeted, “Deepika Padukone spotted on the sets of Fighter at Phi Beach in Italy (heart eyes emoji).”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is being touted as India's first aerial action film. On Independence Day 2023, the cast and makers of the upcoming film had dropped the motion poster featuring Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor.

The film was announced in January 2021, but the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film's shooting finally began in November 2022. Fighter was originally scheduled for release on September 3, 2022, but was delayed due to the production delays owing to pandemic. After multiple postponements, it is finally scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

